Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Unveil Exciting 2024 Baseball Season Schedule

December 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, a member of the Northwoods League, are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated 2024 season schedule. The 15th Wisconsin Rapids Rafters season will kick off on May 27th with an away game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, followed by Opening Day at Witter Field on May 28th, featuring a showdown against the Dock Spiders with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM.

This season promises an action-packed schedule with games scheduled Monday through Saturday beginning at 6:35 PM and Sunday games at 1:05 PM. The Rafters will play 70 games in 77 days throughout the season, showcasing their talent and determination on the field.

Key highlights of the 2024 season include:

Great Lakes West Rivalries: The Rafters will engage in intense matchups against the Green Bay Rockers, Madison Mallards, and the Wausau Woodchucks, with a total of 12 games each against these fierce rivals. The Rafters will also face off against Great Lakes West opponents, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Lakeshore Chinooks, presenting eight exciting games.

Great Lakes East Challenges: The team will take on opponents from the other side of Lake Michigan, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Kalamazoo Growlers in four games each, for a Great Lakes West vs East showdown.

Interdivisional Competition: New to the 2024 season, the Rafters will engage in thrilling interdivisional games, including games against the La Crosse Loggers and Waterloo Bucks, as well as a two-game home stand against the traveling Minnesota MudPuppies in August.

Promotional Spectacles: The Rafters give an inside look into their promotional schedule, with every Friday game culminating in a dazzling fireworks show, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Rafters' home games.

Playoff Aspirations: The first half of the Northwoods League season will conclude on July 2nd, and the regular season will conclude with a thrilling two-game homestand on August 9th and 10th against the Rockers, paving the way for the playoffs starting on August 11th.

2024 ticket packages are available for purchase through the Rafters website and feature food & beverage benefits, an exclusive Rafters hat, and a flexible ticket exchange policy. The Rafters offer 9, 18 or 36 game plans. New to the 2024 season, the Rafters are offering a 5 game flex plan, where you receive 5 tickets to use throughout the season.

Fans can stay updated on the latest news, promotions, and ticket information by visiting the team's official website www.rafterbaseball.com or following the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on social media platforms.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.