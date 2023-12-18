Chinooks Release 2024 Schedule

Mequon, WI - The 2024 schedule is FINALLY here! The Chinooks will once again play all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin starting in early June and ending in the middle of August.

Lakeshore will start the season on the road with a four game road trip starting May 27th. The home opener will be Friday, May 31st against the Madison Mallards at 6:35pm.

Monday through Saturday home games will have a start time of 6:35pm. All Sunday home games will once again be a 1:05pm first pitch. Gates for all home games open one hour prior to first pitch.

The Chinooks will host it's only weekday day game on Thursday, July 11th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 11:35am. It will be a double header with game 2 of the day at 6:35pm.

The first half of the season will conclude on Tuesday, July 2nd with the second half beginning the following day, July 3rd.

Lakeshore will play all teams in the Great Lakes West Division including Madison, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids. They will also play Rockford, Kokomo, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, and for the first time ever, the Royal Oaks Leprechauns, who joined the league this off-season. The Chinooks will also play the Minnesota Mud Puppies in interleague play.

The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd. The location of the mid-summer classic will be announced soon.

Ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group tickets are all available for purchase. The 2024 promotional schedule will be released this spring with single game tickets on sale around May 1st.

