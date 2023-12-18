2024 Loggers Schedule Announced

LA CROSSE, WI - Opening Day of the 2024 Northwoods League season is just five short months away and today that date became a reality when the La Crosse Loggers front office unveiled their slate of games for their 22nd season of play in the Northwoods League.

Heading west, returning field manager Josh Frye and the Lumbermen will open the 2024 campaign on Monday, May 27 at Mankato, Minn. when they take on the Mankato MoonDogs in the first of a two-game set. On Wednesday, May 29, the Loggers will celebrate their home opener at the friendly confines of Copeland Park as they take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats and kickoff a four-game homestand.

Logger fans will once again enjoy 36 home contests at the Lumberyard over the course of 35 dates spanning from the May 29 home opener through the regular season finale on Saturday, August 10. New this year, the Loggers will participate in some interdivision match-ups as they take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Rockers, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters from the Great Lakes Division. Thursday, June 20 will feature our traditional day/night double header against the Rochester Honkers which will include 12:05 pm and 6:35 pm games.

The Northwoods League has announced the addition of two teams for the 2024 season. The Badlands Big Sticks will be joining the Great Plains Division while the Royal Oak Leprechauns are joining the Great Lakes Division.

Season Tickets, Kwik Trip Flex Plans, and Ultimate Flex Plans are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30 am - 5 pm, Monday thru Friday.

