Pit Spitters 2024 Home Opener May 29

Traverse City, MI - Today, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced the kickoff of their 6th season with the official release of the 2024 schedule. The Pit Spitters open May 27th on the road against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, with a home opener scheduled at Turtle Creek Stadium for Wednesday, May 29th at 7:05 p.m. against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Fireworks make their return to the schedule for 10 dates in 2024, beginning Opening Day!

The 2024 schedule highlights include 10 fireworks shows! Firework Fridays will return along with several other key dates throughout the season, including Opening Day and the last game of the regular season on Tuesday, August 6th. Game times on weekdays are slated for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch and Family Sundays are returning at 5:05 p.m. and the first 250 'Kids Eat Free'! The Pit Spitters will get things started for two games this season at 11:05 a.m. The first day game is a School Day game on Thursday, May 30th, where students who participate in the Pit Spitters Reading Club earn a free ticket to the game, and the second on Wednesday, July 10th as part of a day-night double header v. the Royal Oak Leprechauns, the newest addition to the Northwoods Leage Great Lakes Division.

Additional highlights include the return of some fan favorite day-of-the-week promotions, and the addition of a new take on Thursdays! Monday's Industry Nights will return as a 'Thank You' to our local service industry professionals, offering fantastic food and beverage specials just for them. On Tuesdays, the Pit Spitters welcome dogs back to the park for 'Barks and Brews' presented by Cheboygan Brewing Company, and Wednesdays will continue as Salute to Service celebrations presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel with special offers for active and retired military service members. Thursday's have a new look for 2024 as 231 Thursdays, offering $3 beers, $2 hotdogs and Pepsi products and $1 bags of Great Lakes Chips. Firework Fridays are back to anchor ballpark festivities on every Friday night and Spit-tacular Saturdays return with awesome giveaways and promotions throughout the season! Sundays will continue as Family Days, which will include an opportunity to play catch on the field, get autographs from your favorite players, and kids can run the bases post-game. A full 2024 promotional schedule, including theme nights, giveaways, on-field entertainment and all the other kinds of fun that have become synonymous with Pit Spitters baseball, will be released later as we approach the 2024 season.

"Were thrilled with the return of Fireworks Fridays, and our day-of-the-week lineup," said Pit Spitters General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "The Pit Spitters are 100% focused on evolving and improving the fan experience, and we've struck a perfect balance of incorporating some of our fan's favorite promotions while still bringing some new fun into the mix! 2024 is going to be a fantastic season to be a Pit Spitters fan!"

The final home series at Turtle Creek Stadium is a two-game set on Tuesday, August 5th and Wednesday, August 6th against the Kalamazoo Growlers. The Pit Spitters wrap up regular season play on the road August 10th against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Playoffs begin Sunday, August 11thas the Pit Spitters will look to reclaim the Northwoods League Championship for the third time in six years!

"Last season we saw tremendous growth in two categories, large-scale special events and demand for group and corporate hospitality at Pit Spitters games," said Holm. "When our baseball season ends in August, we are going to have some big things in store to keep the fun going well into the fall season. And if it's corporate hospitality you're looking for, now is the time to book those dates! Returning groups have an exclusive booking window ahead of our Priority Group On-Sale on January 10th. Hospitality decks, patio table, and suite inventory for the most in-demand 2024 dates are already getting low, so if you're interested in a 2024 group outing, don't wait to pick your date!"

Pit Spitters season tickets are now on sale. The exclusive priority on-sale for returning groups begins January 10th, with all group tickets going on sale to the public January 12th. For more information about season tickets or how you can reserve your exclusive group outing for the 2024 season call 231-943-0100 or visit PitSpitters.com.

