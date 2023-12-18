Mankato MoonDogs Unveil 2024 Schedule

MANKATO, MN - The Mankato MoonDogs are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2024 season, featuring 36 home games and 34 road games. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for fans as the MoonDogs take on new teams and renew old rivalries.

One of the early highlights of the season is a 4-game home stand in mid-June, where the MoonDogs will face off against the newest team in the league the Badlands Big Sticks. This series is sure to be a test of skill and strategy, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Fans can also look forward to matchups against familiar foes from the Great Plains East division, including La Crosse, Rochester, and the Minnesota Mud Puppies. These games are always highly anticipated and never fail to deliver thrilling moments on the field.

As the MoonDogs hit the road, they will face the challenge of six trips to North Dakota, showcasing their dedication and determination to compete at the highest level. Despite the miles traveled, the team is ready to give their all and make their mark on the league.

In total, the MoonDogs will travel 9536 miles during the season, a testament to their commitment and resilience. Fans can show their support by securing their tickets early and joining the team on their journey to success.

