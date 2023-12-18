Rox Release 2024 Schedule

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced their complete 70 game schedule for the 2024 season, including the home opener on Friday, May 31st at 7:05 pm against the Duluth Huskies at Joe Faber Field. The home opener will feature post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's.

The Northwoods League will begin its 31st season on Monday, May 27th. The Rox will begin their 13th season with a four-game road trip against the Bismarck Larks and the Minot Hot Tots between May 27th and 30th.

In total, the Rox will play 36 regular-season home games during the 2024 season at the Rock Pile. The schedule looks to include seven Friday Night Fireworks nights and seven Sunday Coborn's Kids' Days.

For a printable version of the schedule, click here.

The league, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of the schedule on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd at a TBD location.

The full Rox promotional schedule with special guests and giveaway dates will be released prior to the season.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2024 season, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

