Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Announce 2024 Schedule

FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2024 schedule is here! The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will open their eighth season at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Fond du Lac will complete the regular season at home on Saturday, August 10 at 6:35 p.m. against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Exactly half of this year's Dock Spiders home slate consists of weekend dates (18 total) including seven Friday nights, six Saturday nights, and five Sunday afternoon games. Game times for the Dock Spiders will be 1:05 p.m. on Sundays and 6:35 p.m. for Monday-Saturday games, except for May 30 (11:35 a.m.) and a scheduled doubleheader on June 20.

Fond du Lac will host a day-night, split-admission doubleheader against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Thursday, June 20. The first game will start at 11:35 a.m., and the second game will start at 6:35 p.m. Additionally, the schedule features a home game on Father's Day, June 16, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The Dock Spiders will also welcome three Interdivisional opponents to Fond du Lac in 2024 - the Duluth Huskies, La Crosse Loggers, and Minnesota Mud Puppies.

The Dock Spiders will celebrate their eighth season of Northwoods League play in 2024. As part of the season-long celebration, the club has unveiled an eighth-season logo. The graphic will be featured on promotional items, as well merchandise available HERE and HERE. The Dock Spiders won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. Since their first season in 2017, the Dock Spiders have enjoyed a .533 (253-222) winning percentage. A total of 38 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including 10 selections last season.

"Our team has been working hard all offseason to make our eighth season the best yet," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "If you're a spider, the number eight is worth celebrating! We are looking forward to continued success - both on and off the field in 2024."

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

