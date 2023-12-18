Rivets Announce 2024 Schedule

Rockford, IL - The 2024 schedule has arrived, so get ready for an action-packed season as the Rockford Rivets gear up for 36 thrilling home games at Rivets Stadium, nestled right off of I-90. Starting in early June and concluding in mid-August, the Rivets are poised to deliver an unforgettable baseball experience.

Kicking off the season with a four-game road trip beginning on May 27th, the Rivets' home opener is set for Friday, May 31st, at 6:35 pm, where they'll face off against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

Home games from Monday through Saturday will start at 6:35 pm, while Sundays will feature an earlier matinee game, starting at 1:35 pm for the first pitch. Gates open one hour prior to every home game, ensuring you have plenty of time to soak in the pre-game excitement.

Mark your calendars for a special weekday day game on Thursday, July 11th, at 11:05 am, as the Rivets take on the Madison Mallards. This unique event will be followed by a doubleheader, with the second game commencing at 6:35 pm.

The first half of the season concludes on Tuesday, July 2nd, with the second half kicking off the following day, July 3rd. The Rivets will face tough competition from teams in the Great Lakes East Division, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Kenosha, Traverse City, Kokomo, and, making their league debut, the Royal Oaks Leprechauns. Additionally, matchups against Rochester, Waterloo, Madison, and our beloved sister company, Lakeshore.

Save the date for the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23rd, with the location of this midsummer classic set to be revealed soon.

Explore our ticket memberships, mini-game packages, and group ticket options, all available for purchase. Stay tuned for the release of the 2024 promotional schedule this spring, with single-game tickets hitting the shelves in March.

Don't miss a moment of the Rockford Rivets' electrifying 2024 season.

