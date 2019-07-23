Stingers Fall to MoonDogs
July 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn.- The Stingers are finally defeated by the Moondogs with a final score of 7-2. That is the first time Mankato has beaten Willmar this summer.
Garret Rukes (Alabama) had an irregular start tonight only going five innings. Seven runs scored off seven hits, while only four of the runs were earned. He walked one Moondog batter while striking out six.
The Moondogs scored first as two hits advanced a run in the top of the first inning. Tyler Bosetti (Nevada) answered with a two out RBI single that scored Walsh. 1-1 tied ball game. Things fell apart on the Stingers in the third inning. After a lead off out, the Stingers committed three errors. Three runs scored that inning off two hits. All three of the runs were unearned. 4-1 Moondogs. Mankato scored another three runs in the top of the fifth. Two homeruns were hit in the inning as Mankato took a 7-1 lead.
Joel Cheatwood (Montevallo) was fantastic in relief over the next three scoreless innings. He faced seven batters and struck out four of them. In the eighth inning, it was Branden Boissiere (Arizona) that scored a run with his two out RBI double scoring Riley Johnson (Augustana) from second. 7-2. Casey Dykstra (Azuza Pacific) pitched the last inning for the Stingers. He struck out two of the three batters he faced.
The Stingers were unable to start a rally in the bottom of the ninth. They fall to the Moondogs by a final score of 7-2. Tomorrow is a day off, but the Stingers will be back in action on Thursday to take on La Crosse. First pitch 7:05pm CT!
The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
