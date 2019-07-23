St. Cloud Crushes Waterloo in Series Finale
July 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Waterloo, IA - Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) drove in five runs as St. Cloud (33-20) beat Waterloo (27-27) by a score of 16-6 in the series finale at Riverfront Stadium. Each hitter in the lineup recorded at least one hit. The Rox have won 10 of their last 12 games.
In the top of the first inning, St. Cloud scored 10 runs off of 9 hits. Two of the highlights from the inning was Smith blasting his second grand slam of the season. In his first start with the Rox, Luke Ira (South Dakota State) hit a two-run single.
In the fourth inning, Smith lined a single to center field and scored Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) to give the Rox an 11-2 lead.
St. Cloud added two more runs in the sixth inning. Parker Smejkal (Nebraska-Omaha) blasted a double to center field and scored Achecar. Smejkal later scored on a wild pitch and extended the lead to 13-5.
The Rox added three more runs in the ninth inning. Jordan Barth (Augustana) doubled to left field and scored Smith from third base. Garrett Delano (Brown) followed in the next at-bat, hitting a two-run double to left field.
Alex Carrillo (Faulkner) earned the win on the mound, throwing five innings. Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest) pitched three innings out of the bullpen and Justin Wick (Creighton) threw the ninth inning.
For the full box score from Tuesday's game, click here.
St. Cloud is back home on Thursday, July 24th against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. It's Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Marco Technologies. The Rox will be wearing special jerseys that will be sold through an online auction with the proceeds going to CentraCare's Suicide Prevention Program. Text ROX to 555888 to bid on them now. Plus, National Entertainment Act and America's Biggest Ballpark Prankster BirdZerk is back to entertain the crowd.
All single games tickets can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.
Images from this story
|
Hance Smith of the St. Cloud Rox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2019
- St. Cloud Crushes Waterloo in Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Gorgeous Grandmas Get Win over Booyah in Debut - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Larks' Early Offense Too Much to Overcome; Huskies Lose 11-5 - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Fall to MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Mallards Swept by Chinooks with 11-5 Loss - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Pounce for First Win against Stingers to Split Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Horrific First Dooms Bucks in 16-6 Loss - Waterloo Bucks
- Pit Spitters Win Nightcap 10-0 to Sweep Doubleheader - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Gorgeous Grandmas Chase Sweep of Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Turn the Screws in the Ninth for the Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Nine Rox Players Selected to Major League Dreams Showcase - St. Cloud Rox
- Bombers Sputter in Early Loss to Kenosha - Battle Creek Bombers
- Woodchucks Offense Fizzles out in Fondy - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Down Kokomo to Take First Leg of Doubleheader - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Squash Bombers 9-2 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Six Rafters Chosen for Major League Dreams Showcase - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Go Bigbie Or Go Home - Madison Mallards
- First season of new sustainability program underway - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Fall 13-12 to Bombers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Border Cats Dive Past Express - Thunder Bay Border Cats
- Bombers Complete Massive Comeback to Down Kenosha - Battle Creek Bombers
- Booyah Fall for Fourth Time in a Row - Green Bay Booyah
- Rafters Move into First with Win over Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stellar Pitching Shines in Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Offensive Fireworks in Larks Loss - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.