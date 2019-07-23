St. Cloud Crushes Waterloo in Series Finale

Waterloo, IA - Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) drove in five runs as St. Cloud (33-20) beat Waterloo (27-27) by a score of 16-6 in the series finale at Riverfront Stadium. Each hitter in the lineup recorded at least one hit. The Rox have won 10 of their last 12 games.

In the top of the first inning, St. Cloud scored 10 runs off of 9 hits. Two of the highlights from the inning was Smith blasting his second grand slam of the season. In his first start with the Rox, Luke Ira (South Dakota State) hit a two-run single.

In the fourth inning, Smith lined a single to center field and scored Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) to give the Rox an 11-2 lead.

St. Cloud added two more runs in the sixth inning. Parker Smejkal (Nebraska-Omaha) blasted a double to center field and scored Achecar. Smejkal later scored on a wild pitch and extended the lead to 13-5.

The Rox added three more runs in the ninth inning. Jordan Barth (Augustana) doubled to left field and scored Smith from third base. Garrett Delano (Brown) followed in the next at-bat, hitting a two-run double to left field.

Alex Carrillo (Faulkner) earned the win on the mound, throwing five innings. Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest) pitched three innings out of the bullpen and Justin Wick (Creighton) threw the ninth inning.

