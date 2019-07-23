Horrific First Dooms Bucks in 16-6 Loss

An ugly ten-run first inning sunk the Waterloo Bucks (27-27, 7-11) in a 16-6 loss to the St. Cloud Rox on Tuesday evening.

Down 10-0 after one, the Bucks struck back in the second as Patrick Ferguson (2-4, BB, R, 2 RBI) and Tony Jenkins (1-2, 3 BB, 2 R, SB) led off with back-to-back walks. A wild pitch moved each runner up a base, then Kyler Arenado (0-2, BB, RBI, SF) brought in Ferguson with a sacrifice fly. Jenkins scored on a passed ball during the ensuing at-bat.

Waterloo added another run in the fourth as Jenkins grounded a one-out single up the middle, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on a Jake Christianson (0-4, RBI) fielder's choice. Trailing 11-3, Bryce Wooldridge (2-4, 2 R, 2B) began the fifth with a double. Dylan Phillips (3-5, R, RBI) knocked him in on an RBI single to right. Two batters later, Ferguson singled in Phillips.

Wooldridge led off the ninth inning with a single, later scoring on a Ferguson two-out single that brought the game to it's final 16-6 score.

The Bucks will begin a two-game road series with the Eau Claire Express on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. following Wednesday's off day.

