Gorgeous Grandmas Get Win over Booyah in Debut

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Playing as the Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas (12-6), Wisconsin Rapids held on to first place in the division with a 7-3 win over the Green Bay Booyah (10-8) Tuesday night.

The Gorgeous Grandmas came back from a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Davion Downey to tie the game. Trailing 2-1, Frankie Garriola hit an RBI double to level the score once again.

In the seventh inning, Anthony Galason broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single to right field that scored Roman Trujillo. Osvaldo Tovalin added to the Gorgeous Grandmas lead with a two-RBI double later in the inning.

Matt Oldham launched his second home run of the season with a two-run shot to the right field corner that gave the Rafters a 7-3 cushion heading to the ninth inning. Jimmy Borzone pitched his second inning in the ninth to close out the win.

Starter Nate Barnes struck out four batters in five innings as the starter for Wisconsin Rapids and Cal Djuraskovic gets the win with two clean innings of relief. Connor Spear is credited with the loss out of the bullpen for Green Bay.

Wisconsin Rapids looks ahead to its second split doubleheader of the season as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks in a home-and-home set on Wednesday. Game one will be in Wausau and the series will shift to Historic Witter Field for the nightcap. The matchup will feature Christmas in July, presented by Paul Gross Jewelers, with a Rafters snowglobe giveaway.

