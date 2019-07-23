Gorgeous Grandmas Get Win over Booyah in Debut
July 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Playing as the Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas (12-6), Wisconsin Rapids held on to first place in the division with a 7-3 win over the Green Bay Booyah (10-8) Tuesday night.
The Gorgeous Grandmas came back from a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Davion Downey to tie the game. Trailing 2-1, Frankie Garriola hit an RBI double to level the score once again.
In the seventh inning, Anthony Galason broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single to right field that scored Roman Trujillo. Osvaldo Tovalin added to the Gorgeous Grandmas lead with a two-RBI double later in the inning.
Matt Oldham launched his second home run of the season with a two-run shot to the right field corner that gave the Rafters a 7-3 cushion heading to the ninth inning. Jimmy Borzone pitched his second inning in the ninth to close out the win.
Starter Nate Barnes struck out four batters in five innings as the starter for Wisconsin Rapids and Cal Djuraskovic gets the win with two clean innings of relief. Connor Spear is credited with the loss out of the bullpen for Green Bay.
Wisconsin Rapids looks ahead to its second split doubleheader of the season as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks in a home-and-home set on Wednesday. Game one will be in Wausau and the series will shift to Historic Witter Field for the nightcap. The matchup will feature Christmas in July, presented by Paul Gross Jewelers, with a Rafters snowglobe giveaway.
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2019
- St. Cloud Crushes Waterloo in Series Finale - St. Cloud Rox
- Gorgeous Grandmas Get Win over Booyah in Debut - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Larks' Early Offense Too Much to Overcome; Huskies Lose 11-5 - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Fall to MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Mallards Swept by Chinooks with 11-5 Loss - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Pounce for First Win against Stingers to Split Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Horrific First Dooms Bucks in 16-6 Loss - Waterloo Bucks
- Pit Spitters Win Nightcap 10-0 to Sweep Doubleheader - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Gorgeous Grandmas Chase Sweep of Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Turn the Screws in the Ninth for the Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Nine Rox Players Selected to Major League Dreams Showcase - St. Cloud Rox
- Bombers Sputter in Early Loss to Kenosha - Battle Creek Bombers
- Woodchucks Offense Fizzles out in Fondy - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Down Kokomo to Take First Leg of Doubleheader - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Squash Bombers 9-2 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Six Rafters Chosen for Major League Dreams Showcase - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Go Bigbie Or Go Home - Madison Mallards
- First season of new sustainability program underway - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Fall 13-12 to Bombers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Border Cats Dive Past Express - Thunder Bay Border Cats
- Bombers Complete Massive Comeback to Down Kenosha - Battle Creek Bombers
- Booyah Fall for Fourth Time in a Row - Green Bay Booyah
- Rafters Move into First with Win over Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stellar Pitching Shines in Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Offensive Fireworks in Larks Loss - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.