Kingfish Fall 13-12 to Bombers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish (8-10) lost 13-12 to the Battle Creek Bombers (6-12) on Monday night at C.O. Brown Stadium.

LHP Anderson Strunk (Mott Community College) started for Kenosha and pitched 6 1/3 innings allowing five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.

Bombers starter RHP Keith Carpenter (Maryland Eastern Shore) pitched four innings allowing 11 runs on 13 hits.

The Kingfish started the scoring early and led 6-0 after three innings on eight hits.

2B Mitchell Buban (UW - Milwaukee) began the fourth inning with a double and LF Ethan Owens (Drury) brought him home with a double to put Kenosha up 7-0.

SS Jake Cosgrove (UC - Irvine) finished the inning with a bases clearing triple putting Kenosha up 11-0.

Battle Creek stormed back and scored seven runs in the seventh to cut the score 11-9.

RHP Tanner Fallon (Loras College) stopped Battle Creek's rally in the seventh but blew a save opportunity in the ninth when Battle Creek tied the game 11-11. Fallon finished the night with 2 1/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs on three hits.

Kenosha retook the lead 12-11 in the tenth inning on a DH Luke Stephenson (Xavier) single to right field.

RHP Jon-Anthony Caban (UMSL) took the loss allowing the Bombers to tie the game 12-12 in the bottom of the tenth and walk off the Kingfish 13-12. Caban finished the game pitching one inning and allowing two runs.

3B Josh Sheck (UC - Irvine) walked off the Kingfish with a single that ricocheted off Caban's glove and into left field.

LHP Beaux Bonvillain (Central Oklahoma) earned the win pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout.

The Kingfish return to C.O. Brown Stadium on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. ET to finish a two game set with the Bombers.

