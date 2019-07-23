Kingfish Squash Bombers 9-2

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish (8-11) defeated the Battle Creek Bombers (7-12) 9-2 on Wednesday at C.O. Brown Stadium.

LHP Troy Hickey (Madison College) started for the Kingfish and earned the win. Hickey pitched six innings allowing two runs on six hits and six walks while striking out five.

Bombers starter RHP Blaine Parker (Panola College) got the loss giving up six runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Kenosha took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off a C Luke Stephenson (Xavier) two RBI double.

Battle Creek scored one run in the first on two hits, but Kenosha put up four runs in the third to lead 6-1.

CF Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) brought in two runs on a third inning base hit and 3B Roberto Peña (College of Central Florida) plated two more Kingfish in the frame on an infield error.

In the fourth Jarvis picked up his third RBI on a double and finished the day 4-5 with two doubles and two steals.

2B Mitchell Buban (UW - Milwaukee) also drove in a run in the fourth on a groundout and putting Kenosha up 8-1.

The Bombers scored their second and final run of the game in the fifth inning on two hits.

The Kingfish led 9-2 in the sixth after SS R.J. Pearson (Oral Roberts) scored on a CF Brendan Hueth (Saint Joseph's) sacrifice fly.

Pearson finished the game scoring three runs and going 1-2 with two walks.

LHP Nate Seprosky (Rhode Island) got the save pitching three scoreless innings and recording one strikeout.

The Kingfish have a home-away double header with the Rockford Rivets on Wednesday. Game one is slated for 12:05 p.m. CT at Simmons Field with game two starting in Rockford, Illinois at 6:35 p.m. CT.

