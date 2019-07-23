Growlers Turn the Screws in the Ninth for the Sweep

July 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Rockford, Ill., - The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Rockford Rivets 4-3, on a game winning hit-by-pitch in the top of the ninth.

The Growlers improve to 11-9 in the second half, still occupying second place behind Traverse City.

Rockford took a 1-0 lead after three on an RBI single from Matt Higgins (Bellarmine) to score Andrew Wilhite (Minnesota).

Kalamazoo responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, on an RBI single by Clay Owens (Southern Cal) to score Austin Knight (Tennessee).

Nick Neville (South Carolina) knocked in his second and third RBIs of the year on a single. Neville sent home Gabe Rivera (Miami (FL)) and Owens.

The Rivets scored one in the bottom half of the frame to trail by one. Wilhite singled into right field to bring home Michael Zavoli (U of Chicago).

Kalamazoo clinched in the victory in the ninth by loading the bases before Miko Rodriguez (Texas A&M) was hit by a pitch for the second time this summer, sending Neville across the plate.

In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Dudden (Creighton) grounded into a 4-6-3 double play with one out to end the ball game.

Pete Joseph (2-0, Northwood) earned the win, throwing the final three innings for the Growlers. Joseph allowed two hits, one walk and struck out two in the process.

Adrian Santiago (0-2, Webster) threw the final inning for Rockford, allowing a hit, walk and the game losing hit-by-pitch.

The Kalamazoo Growlers return to action tomorrow from Homer Stryker Field at 11:05 a.m. versus the Battle Creek Bombers. The two teams will also face off at night from C.O. Brown at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.