Larks' Early Offense Too Much to Overcome; Huskies Lose 11-5

July 23, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Huskies and the Larks faced off in game two of their two-game series tonight. In game one yesterday the Huskies went with an all-out offensive attack to score 13 runs to Bismarck's 8 and logged 15 hits. A six-run 8th inning propelled Duluth to the win after 4 prior lead changes, and they looked to do the same tonight against Bismarcks' starter Zach Harlan. Cole Milam got the start for the Huskies as he came off of back to back six inning outings in which he gave up just one run combined while striking out 7.

The Larks would once again strike first in their first round of at-bats with an AJ Difillipo RBI single and a Clay Woeste groundout that Alex Peterson scored on to snag an early two-run lead. Difillipo scored two more runs with two outs in the next inning after Ty Hanchey scored on a fielder's choice from Wyatt Ulrich earlier in the inning to put Bismarck up by five runs. The Larks saw lots of pitches per at-bat to wear down Milam and managed to get his pitch count up to 60 which led to him being pulled for Darren Jansen in the bottom of the 3rd.

But Bismarck didn't slow down as three more runs scored before two outs were even recorded, all on either a single, double, or a triple. Bismarck was the team to go all-out on offense this time as after the first three innings the Larks put up 8 runs on 6 hits and drew 5 walks to go along with a Huskies error while Duluth had just one hit to their credit.

Max Guzman scored the first run for the Huskies in the 6th inning with a base hit to left field that brought home Kyle Jacobsen and put runners on the corners with one out. The next batter Preston Hartsell slapped a single to score Alex Tappen for the 2nd run of the inning, and then Guzman scampered home on a wild pitch to Justin Moore for another run. Two more runs were scored on a double from Hogan and a single from Moore before the five-run inning finally ended with the score being 8-5. Hartsell's single put his batting average over .300 as it now stands at .313 on the season, and he led the Huskies offense in tonight's game with 3 hits and an RBI.

Keaton Carattini would be the Huskies' 3rd pitcher of the night when he appeared in the bottom of the 7th, inheriting a two-out with runners on 1st and 2nd situation and struck out Cooper Bowman to send it to the 8th. Jansen exited with 3 runs surrendered on 6 hits over 4.2 innings.

But in Carattini's 2nd inning of work, the Larks put up a double and back to back walks to load the bases which led to three consecutive RBI singles from Jack Chernow, Ty Hanchy, and Ty Condel to get Bismarck to 11 runs and a six-run lead. Fernando Diaz earned the 3.2 inning save when he shut things down in the 9th to get the Larks their 26th win.

The Huskies head back to Duluth tonight and will get tomorrow off before facing the Border Cats in a Thursday Friday series. First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:35 pm with live game coverage on 92.1 The Fan and twinportssportshub.com beginning at 6:25 pm. All Duluth Huskies and Northwoods League games are live streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.