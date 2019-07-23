Pit Spitters Down Kokomo to Take First Leg of Doubleheader

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters opened their first hosted doubleheader in franchise history in style Tuesday, taking down the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-2 in the first matchup of the day.

The Pit Spitters fell behind early in the contest, but as they frequently have lately, were able to fight back. Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the home side erupted for five runs, sending nine men to the plate. Consecutive RBI's from Hudso Byorick (JR Wofford,) Mario Camilletti (SO Oakland,) Michael Slaten (JR Benedictine,) and Andrew Morrow (JR Michigan State,) gave the home side the lead, one they would be able to hang on to. Andrew Morrow ended the game with a double, single, and three runs driven in.

Conrad Voss (JR UT Dallas) went six innings for the Pit Spitters, striking out two, for his second victory of the season. He was followed by Jon Beuckelaere (SO Madonna) and Joe Pace (JR Michigan) to nail down the victory.

The Pit Spitters return to action later Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Every Tuesday is "Ridiculously Awesome Tuesday," at Pit Spitters Park, with a new theme each week. This Tuesday will be Food Truck Night for the nightcap.

