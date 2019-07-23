Gorgeous Grandmas Chase Sweep of Booyah

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Following a big win in game one, the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas (11-6) take on the Green Bay Booyah (10-7) at home with a chance to secure a series sweep.

The Rafters posted 16 hits and three home runs on their way to an 11-5 victory over Green Bay on Monday. New Rafter Frankie Garriola notched six RBIs in his debut, including an inside-the-park grand slam to put the game out of reach in the eighth inning.

The Rafters are now 7-2 against the Booyah and hold a one-game lead over Green Bay for first place in the Great Lakes West Division. Tonight, the Rafters take the field for the first time as the Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas in honor of National Gorgeous Grandma Day.

Nate Barnes is projected to start on the mound for Wisconsin Rapids. The junior lefty has a 2-2 record and a 4.22 ERA in four starts and eight appearances. He will face off against Green Bay's Victor Santana, who is 1-0 with a 4.65 ERA, will start for the Booyah.

Wisconsin Rapids looks ahead to its second split doubleheader of the season as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks in a home-and-home set on Wednesday. Game one will be in Wausau and the series will shift to Historic Witter Field for the nightcap. The matchup will feature Christmas in July, presented by Paul Gross Jewelers, with a Rafters snowglobe giveaway.

