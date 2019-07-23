Bombers Sputter in Early Loss to Kenosha

The Battle Creek Bombers couldn't pull off a second dramatic comeback in as many games as they fell on Tuesday afternoon to the Kenosha Kingfish 9-2.

In an 11:05 a.m. start that kicked off about 12 hours after the conclusion of Monday night's contest, the Kingfish wasted no time before jumping out to a lead. Catcher Luke Stephenson delivered in the top of the first inning with a 2-RBI double off of Battle Creek starter Blaine Parker. Both Parker and Troy Hickey, Kenosha's starter, were making their first start of the season.

Hickey also allowed a run in the first inning via a John Malcom RBI single, but settled down after that to work six innings, allowing only two runs on six hits while striking out five. The Kingfish offense responded by providing plenty of run support, most notably in the third inning. Kenosha sent eight batters to the plate in the frame, scoring four runs and chasing Parker from the game. A two-run single from Mike Jarvis highlighted the inning, which saw the Kingfish extend their lead to 6-1.

Two more runs in the top half of the fourth inning broke the game open and gave Jarvis his third RBI of the game. The San Diego State University junior would finish the day 4-5 with three RBI and a run scored.

One run in the bottom of the fifth inning brought Battle Creek a bit closer, as Trace Peterson doubled home Kelby Weyler. The top of the Bomber order was productive, combining for a 5-16 effort. However, the bottom five batters combined for just two hits, including a pinch-hit double from Kolby Johnson in the ninth inning.

Despite the seven-run margin, Nate Seprosky was credited with a save, as he worked the final three innings of the game for Kenosha while allowing only one hit. After the two teams combined to use eight pitchers Monday., only a combined five arms were used on Tuesday afternoon.

Battle Creek returns to action on Wednesday for a doubleheader with the Kalamazoo Growlers. The I-94 Rivalry Cup, presented by the OnStaff Group, is renewed with an 11:05 a.m. game in Kalamazoo, followed by a 7:05 contest in Battle Creek at C.O. Brown Stadium.

