Nine Rox Players Selected to Major League Dreams Showcase

July 23, 2019





St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League announced this week the rosters for the 2019 Major League Dreams Showcase, which will take place in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 6th. Your St. Cloud Rox had a league high nine players selected to play in the showcase.

The Rox players selected to play in the showcase are Jordan Barth, Alex Carrillo, Garett Delano, Drew Garrett, Jack Kelly, Max Rippl, Trae Robertson, Gus Steiger and Joey Stock.

Jordan Barth (Augustana University) has appeared in 52 games for the Rox this season. Barth is tied for the team lead with a .323 batting average. He leads the Northwoods League with 71 hits so far this year. Barth is also the league leader with 18 doubles. He is fifth in the Northwoods League in runs batted in with 35.

Alex Carrillo (Faulkner University) has appeared in two games, making one start so far this season for the Rox. He has a 1-0 record and five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Garett Delano (Brown University) has appeared in 44 games for the Rox this season. He is a 2019 Northwoods League All-Star and also participated in the Home Run Derby in Waterloo, Iowa on July 16. Delano is tied for the team lead with a .323 batting average. He has a team high six home runs so far this season. He is currently ranked 4th in the Northwoods League with 38 runs batted in.

Drew Garrett (Johnson County Community College) has pitched in 10 games so far this season for the Rox. He has struck out 11 batters in eight innings pitched.

Jack Kelly (University of Minnesota) has appeared in 17 games so far this season for the Rox, primarily as a catcher. He has a .299 batting average. Kelly has collected 20 hits, two home runs and 14 runs batted in this season.

Max Rippl (Kent State) has pitched in relief during 15 games this season. He has a 2-1 record in 17.2 innings pitched with 20 strikeouts.

Trae Robertson (University of Missouri) has appeared in seven games so far this season, making five starts. He has a 2-2 record with 24.2 innings this year with 19 strikeouts.

Gus Steiger (South Dakota State University) has appeared in 42 games for the Rox this season. He has 44 hits, 25 runs batted in and 33 runs scored so far this year. Steiger is ranked second on the team with five homeruns.

Joey Stock (St. John's University) has appeared in 9 games this season. He has 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched with a 2.70 earned run average. Stock is ranked second on the Rox with three saves this season.

The Major League Dreams Showcase consists of a double-header featuring the top 75 players from the Northwoods League who were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball Scouts. The players will participate in a day of workout in front of scouts which will be followed by the double-header. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. and will feature players from the Great Plains Division. Augie Rodriguez will manage one of the teams along with his coaching staff.

St. Cloud is back home on Thursday, July 24th against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. It's Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Marco Technologies. The Rox will be wearing special jerseys that will be sold through an online auction with the proceeds going to CentraCare's Suicide Prevention Program. Text ROX to 555888 to bid on them now. Plus, National Entertainment Act and America's Biggest Ballpark Prankster BirdZerk is back to entertain the crowd.

