Stingers Fall in Extras

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers lose a heart breaker in extra innings against the Huskies by a score of 6-5. A rough tenth inning dug the Stingers in a hole they couldn't recover from.

Jack Zigan (Minn. State-Mankato) was fantastic on the mound for the Stingers. He pitched six scoreless innings while walking one batter and striking out six. A pitcher's duel held the game scoreless until the sixth inning. Brandon Bohning (Northridge) broke the scoreless game open when his single scored King from second base. In the seventh inning, Justin King (Alabama) was issued a walk with the bases loaded bringing in Haupt. 2-0 Stingers.

Joel Cheatwood (Montevallo) pitched the next 1.2 innings for the Stingers. Cheatwood struck out two batters in his outing but allowed one run off an infield ground ball with a runner on third. 2-1 Stingers. Aldo Fernandez came into close things out for Willmar in the ninth. The Huskies quickly got runners on the 1st and 3rd with one out. A suicide squeeze tied things up and sent the game into extra innings.

New to this year is the International Tie-Breaker Rule. This rule puts the last out from the previous inning on second to speed the game along. Each team gets an opportunity with a runner on second with no outs. The tenth is when things fell apart for the Stingers. Two throwing errors, three walked batters, and a hit by pitch allowed four runs to score. 6-2 Huskies.

The Stingers scored three runs in the bottom of the tenth but fell to the Huskies by a final scored of 6-5. The Stingers will welcome the Bismarck Larks to Bill Taunton Stadium tomorrow for another two-game series. First pitch 7:05pm CT.

