Kenosha Ends Traverse City Win Streak 7-5

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (7-1) record setting win streak came to an end on Wednesday night with a 7-5 loss to the Kenosha Kingfish (3-5).

RHP Harry Orth (UW - Oshkosh) got the win for Kenosha pitching 3 1/3 relief innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out four.

RHP David Luethje (Florida) started for the Kingfish and pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing two runs on nine hits while recording two strikeouts.

Pit Spitters starter RHP Chad Patrick (Purdue - Northwest) got the loss pitching four innings for Traverse City and giving up seven runs on six hits and two walks.

Kenosha started the scoring with an RBI single by 2B Ethan Owens (Drury). Owens drove in LF Charles Middleton (Pacific) to put the Kingfish up 1-0 into the bottom half of the third inning.

The Kingfish lead did not last long and the Pit Spitters tied the game 1-1 in the third on three hits.

Kenosha put up a crooked number in the fourth inning scoring six runs on two errors against the first place Pit Spitters.

RF Zach Nogalski (UW - Milwaukee) started the offense with a one out single and C Luke Stephenson (Xavier) laced a double into the left field corner putting runners at second and third base.

Middleton drove in a run on the first error of the frame to retake the lead for Kenosha 2-1.

With the bases loaded Owens put the second error of the inning in play scoring Stephenson and Middleton.

RF Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) drove in the final two runs of the frame on a two run homerun to right field putting the Kingfish up 7-1.

The Pit Spitters tacked on their second run of the night in the fifth inning on three hits. DH Michael Slaten (Benedictine College) hit his second homerun of the year for Traverse City in the bottom of the seventh inning cutting the Kingfish lead to 7-3.

Kingfish pitching stranded 14 runners in route to victory over Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters started a rally in the bottom of the ninth and scored two runs on a hit and three walks.

The Kingfish head to Kalamazoo, Michigan on Thursday for a double header with the Kalamazoo Growlers. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m. ET in the bottom of the fourth inning as a continuation of the game that was suspended due to rain on July 2. Game two will follow at 7:05 p.m. ET.

