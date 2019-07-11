Pit Spitters Drop Series Opener to Woodchucks 7-5

Traverse City, MI - A night after sloppy defense played its part in the end of the Pit Spitters 18 game win streak, it bit the home side again in the early going Thursday. The Pit Spitters would drop the game 7-5 to the Wisconsin Woodchucks, resulting in their first losing streak in nearly a month.

After striking out the first batter of the game, Pit Spitters starter Kyle Jones (FR Toledo) allowed consecutive base runners to reach, which coupled by a throwing error, gave the Woodchucks a 2-0 first inning lead and left the Pit Spitters playing from behind all night. The Woodchucks added on to their lead in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, costing the Pit Spitters a 7-2 deficit entering the bottom of the eighth inning.

Adam Proctor (SO Michigan State) led off the eighth with a single, he was followed by a Hudson Byorick (JR Wofford) walk, Mario Camilletti (SO Oakland) RBI single, hit by pitch, and Andrew Morrow (JR Michigan State) RBI single, cutting the score line to 7-5. From there, the Woodchucks bullpen tightened up to retire five of the next six Pit Spitters batters, ending all comeback hopes.

Leading the offensive charge for the Pit Spitters was Byorick, who went 2-4 with two walks and Camilletti, who was 1-3 with a couple runs scored and two RBI's. Kyle Jones takes the loss, falling to 5-2, after he was touched up for four earned runs over five innings.

The Pit Spitters return to action Friday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Every Friday is "Fireworks Friday," at Pit Spitters Park, with a post-game fireworks display. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

