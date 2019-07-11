Dock Spiders Homestand Highlights (July 12-14)

July 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home on Friday for a three-game homestand including Star Wars Night and a bobblehead featuring a former Dock Spiders player!

Friday, July 12 6:35 PM (Lego Night) vs. Madison Mallards

Come out and get pictures with your favorite Mini-Figure characters at the ballpark! Stick around for post-game Launch-A-Ball with KFIZ and presented by the What-Not Shoppe.

Saturday, July 13 6:35PM (Star Wars Night) vs. Green Bay Booyah

Come and meet your favorite Star Wars Characters while watching the team in Star Wars themed jerseys available during a silent auction during the game! All jersey proceeds will be donated to United Way of Fond du Lac.

Stick around after the game for Kid's Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese.

Sunday, July 14 1:05PM (Nick Fortes Bobblehead Giveaway) vs. Green Bay Booyah

The first 500 fans will receive a Nick Fortes Bobblehead presented by Quad. Nick Fortes played for the Dock Spiders in 2017 and was drafted in the 4th round by the Miami Marlins last year.

Following the game, all the Dock Spiders players will be available in the Boat Launch for autographs with Sunny 97-7.

Single game tickets for all games during the 2019 season are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.