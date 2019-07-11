Growlers Fall to the Booyah in Series Finale

July 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI. - The visiting Kalamazoo Growlers (22-19, 6-3) were unable to overcome another offensive clinic as the host Green Bay Booyah (20-24, 5-3) complete the two-game series sweep with an 18-8 victory at Capital Capital Credit Union Park Wednesday night.

Kalamazoo's offense was off and running in the second with back-to-back homers on a two-run blast by Clay Owens (USC) and a solo shot from Jake Topolski (Duke) to give the Growlers an early 3-0 advantage. In the third, Zack Gelof (Virginia) drilled a two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-0.

Green Bay answered in the bottom of the third as Jacob Buchberger scored from third base on a double play to make it 5-1 in favor of Kalamazoo. In the fourth frame, a RBI double and single from Booyah cut the deficit down to 5-3 followed by the game-tying two-run single from Cooper Morrison to knot the score at 5-5.

The Growlers quickly took back the lead in the fifth as Rudy Maxwell (Duke) smoked a RBI triple to put Kalamazoo ahead 6-5. Green Bay's bats then took off in the bottom frame as a two-run shot by Joe Mason gave the Booyah their first lead of the contest at 7-6. Green Bay added two more runs to stretch the margin to 9-6.

The Booyah were not done at the plate, opening up the offensive floodgates with nine runs on five hits in the sixth inning to take a commanding 18-6 advantage. Kalamazoo scratched across the last two runs in the ninth, but it was not enough as the Growlers drop the 10-run decision.

Growlers relief pitcher David Toth (Hillsdale College) took the loss, falling to 1-2. Booyah reliever Chandler Ingram earned the win, improving to 2-1.

The Kalamazoo Growlers return home to Homer Stryker Field for a doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish. The first game will be a continuation of the suspended contest from July 2, picking up in the bottom of the fourth inning with Kenosha leading 1-0. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. The second game will start at approximately 7:05 p.m. and will be seven innings.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.