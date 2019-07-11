Growlers Sweep Double Header with Kingfish

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (8-3) walked off the Kenosha Kingfish (3-7) twice in a doubleheader on Thursday night at Homer Stryker Field.

Kalamazoo won both games 4-3.

Game 1

Game one was a continuation of the July 2 matchup suspended to rain and resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning with Kenosha leading 1-0.

LHP Troy Hickey (Madison College) resumed the game pitching for the Kingfish and allowed two runs on six hits in four innings pitched.

1B Roberto Peña (College of Central Florida) extended Kenosha's lead 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning after a one out walk. Peña advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.

Kalamazoo cut the lead 2-1 in the seventh on two hits and a sacrifice fly that scored RF Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia).

Peña responded with an RBI single in the next frame and drove in DH Mike Jarvis (San Diego State).

Kalamazoo tied the game 3-3 in the eighth on two runs off Sullivan's second triple of the game.

RHP Eamon Horwedel (Ohio) pitched the ninth inning and picked up the win for the Growlers.

Kalamazoo scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth LF Miko Rodriguez (Texas A&M) two out RBI single.

RHP Matt Helwig (UW - Parkside) got the loss pitching 1 2/3 innings and giving up two runs on four hits.

Game 2

RHP Kaleb Schmidt (Drury) started game two for Kenosha and pitched six innings allowing three runs on eight hits. Schmidt struck out six with three walks.

The Growlers started RHP Christian Johnson (Gustavus Adolphus College) in the second game. Johnson pitched into the sixth on 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits.

Kalamazoo started the scoring in game two with a solo homerun by Rodriguez and led 1-0 into the second inning.

1B Shea Kramer (Utah) added on to Kalamazoo's lead in the third with a two run homer and extended the lead 3-0.

Kenosha tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning on three hits.

Jarvis doubled in the frame and C Luke Stephenson drove in Kenosha's first run on a double to left field.

Peña was the next batter up in the inning and drove in the second Kingfish run on a single.

RF Zach Nogalski (UW - Milwaukee) drove in the tying run on a fielder's choice.

RHP Pete Joseph (Northwood) pitched in relief for Kalamazoo and got the win pitching 1 2/3 shutout innings.

Kalamazoo took advantage of two errors in the seventh inning to pick up the second 4-3 walk off win of the night.

SS Nick Neville (South Carolina) scored the winning run in both games.

RHP Tanner Fallon (Loras College) got the loss for Kenosha pitching 2/3 of an inning.

The Kingfish finish up their final four game road trip of the season on Friday at Homer Stryker Field. First pitch against the Kalamazoo Growlers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

