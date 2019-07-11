Loggers Blank Waterloo 6-0

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers offense put the pressure on Waterloo right away, and then the pitching carried the home team from there on out as the Loggers cruised to a 6-0 win over the Bucks in front of 2,270 fans at Copeland Park.

Cody Jefferis (San Diego) and Jack Filby (UCLA) led of the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back singles, and then each came around to score on bases-loaded walks by JT Schwartz (UCLA) and Trey Harris (Arkansas) to give La Crosse (23-21, 6-2) a 2-0 lead over Waterloo (23-21, 3-5).

Starting pitcher Nick Eaton (Butler) dealt for six innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Filby helped keep Eaton's line clean when he leaped to rob Waterloo's Bryce Wooldridge of a hit in the fifth inning with the bases loaded, doubling the runner off second base to get the Loggers out of the inning unscathed.

Steve Bowley (Shepherd) threw a pair of scoreless innings in relief of Eaton, who improved to 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA with the win. Matt Richey (Bradley) set down the Bucks 1-2-3 in the ninth to close out the sixth win for La Crosse in the last seven games.

Filby led the Loggers with three hits in five at-bats to raise his season average to .302. Jefferis and Schwartz each had two hits for La Crosse.

The Loggers return home to the Lumberyard for a 6:35 pm against the Rochester Honkers tonight.

