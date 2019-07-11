Bucks Stumble to 11-3 Loss in Eau Claire

The Waterloo Bucks (23-22, 3-6) were stymied by the Eau Claire Express' (26-19, 7-2) starting pitcher in an 11-3 loss. Nick Alvarado of the Express tossed 8.0 innings, allowing just one unearned run.

Waterloo's first run of the game came in the fourth as Bennett Hostetler (1-3, R) led off with a single, then advanced to third on a Dylan Phillips (2-3, BB, R, 2B) base hit that was bobbled by Eau Claire's right fielder. Hostetler crossed home on a ground-ball double play.

Three straight Bucks reached base with an out in the ninth as Phillips walked, Mike Nyisztor rapped a pinch-hit single and Blake Wagenseller (2-4, RBI) laced an RBI single to score Phillips. An out later, R.J. Teijeiro (1-4, RBI) lined a run-scoring single to left, scoring Nyisztor.

The Bucks and Eau Claire wrap up their two-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

