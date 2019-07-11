Medical Emergency Causes Dueling Duo to Cancel July 11 Appearance
July 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Due to a medical emergency to a family member of the Dueling Duo Dueling Pianos they will not be performing at tonight's Rox game. A rescheduled performance date is yet-to-be determined.
Tonight's game presented by PreferredOne starts at 7:05PM as the Rox take on the Mankato MoonDogs at Joe Faber Field. A limited amount of tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased online at stcloudrox.com or by calling 320-240-9798.
