Rafters Start Two-Game Home Series with Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (5-3) look to rebound as they begin a two-game series with the Rockford Rivets (2-6) on Thursday.

After splitting a series with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Rafters are now tied for first place in the Great Lakes West Division. The Rafters are 1-1 against the Rivets, who play in the Great Lakes East Division. Wisconsin Rapids opened its 10thAnniversary Season on the road in Rockford.

Jack Sinclair will get the nod on the mound for the Rafters. The right-hander has a 2.63 ERA and 19 strikeouts in six starts. He will face Hunter Keim, who is a sophomore out of Quincy. The right-handed pitcher has a 6.00 ERA and nine strikeouts and will make his first start of the season tonight.

The Rafters wrap up the series and the homestand on Friday at Historic Witter Field, featuring a Dustin Woodcock "Greatest Rafter of All Time" bobblehead giveaway presented by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics.

