Mallards Host Dock Spiders to Finish Three-Game Homestand

MADISON, Wis. - Last night the Madison Mallards (29-15) took advantage of errors made by the Rockford Rivets (22-21) pitching staff to split the double header. The Mallards and Rivets were forced to resume the first game in the top of the ninth from the previous day, after being postponed due to inclement weather.

The Mallards were defeated in game one after the Rivets scored three runs in the top of the ninth to jump ahead 11-8. Rockford carried the momentum into the bottom of the inning to shut down the Madison lineup with stellar pitching out of the bullpen.

Game two went back and forth with three lead changes. After the Rivets pitching staff handed the Mallards free passes to score in the sixth, Madison walked away with a 5-2 victory.

Tonight, the Mallards will start a new series against the Dock Spiders (19-25) to close out their three-game homestand.

Overall, the Dock Spiders are in last place in the Great Lakes West division standings, ten games behind the first place Mallards. Since the second half of the season has started, the Dock Spiders are tied for first place with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with a 5-3 record and are one game ahead of the Mallards.

Last time the two teams met they split a two-game series.

Making his eighth start of the summer for the Mallards is RHP Lowell Schipper (Richmond). Schipper has been electric on the mound since his first time on the bump. Recently named to the Northwoods League All-Star roster, Schipper has worked his way through 36 innings pitched, earning 38 strikeouts. He has earned a 2.00 ERA and holds a 4-1 record.

Tonight will serve as the first of three nights in July where the Mallards are rebranding as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds. There will be a Ronnie bobblehead giveaway presented by The Shoe box. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

