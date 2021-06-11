Stingers Drop First Game in Mankato, 2-1

Mankato, Minn. - Behind great pitching by both sides, the Stingers fall 2-1 against the MoonDogs in the first of three from ISG Field.

For Willmar, Tanner Brown threw seven innings, allowing nine hits and two earned runs. He struck out six and walked one.

After getting the loss his last time out, Luke Young rebounded against the Stingers, tossing seven-and-a-third innings of one run ball. He struck out five, walked three and gave up only one hit.

The Stingers only recorded two hits on the night, one by Daniel Walsh, and the other by Reid Homan in the ninth. Their lone run came in the eighth inning, on an RBI fielder's choice by Carter Howell.

The Stingers' next game is Saturday, June 12 in Mankato. First pitch from ISG Field is 6:35 p.m.

