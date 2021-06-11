Booyah Fall in Extras

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah suffered a tough loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday night, 8-5.

The Booyah offensive was rolling early. A three-run home run in the second inning by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) had Green Bay rolling in the right direction. He would add another in the fourth inning after an RBI single.

However, the Chinooks would half the deficit in the top of the fifth inning. Both teams remained stagnant on the scoreline until the ninth inning when the Chinooks tied it at four.

Lakeshore took a lead in the 11th inning but the Booyah were able to tie it in the bottom half of the inning. But in the 13th, the Chinooks scored three to make it 8-5 and they would not relinquish the lead.

The Chinooks and the Booyah will be back at it tomorrow from Kapco Park in Mequon as the Booyah start a three-game road trip. The Booyah will turn to Mason Patel (Georgia State), who has a 2.25 ERA with no decisions. The Chinooks will start Joe Glassey, who has not recorded a decision and a 5.40 ERA.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

