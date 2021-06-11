Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks
June 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
WAUSAU, WI - With first place in the Great Lakes West division at-stake, the Dock Spiders would struggle offensively in their first shutout loss of the season. The Wisconsin Woodchucks defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 5-0, on Friday night. Woodchucks' starting pitcher Osvaldo Mendez totaled nine strikeouts through five innings pitched for the home team, and overall, the Dock Spiders were limited to just five hits in the loss.
Key Plays
- Pitcher Taylor Middaugh was able to work out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the fifth inning without allowing any runs to score, with the frame closing on a 1-2-3-2 double-play.
- Later in the seventh, the Dock Spiders would flip their second double-play on the night, this a 4-6-3 put-out
Key Players
- Chandler Simpson finished 2-3 on Friday with two singles and two stolen bases to add to his Northwoods League lead of now 16 stolen bags this season
- Christian McKelvey recorded his first extra-base hit of the season with a two-out double in the second inning
Up Next:
The Dock Spiders (7-5) will continue their eight day, seven-game road trip on Saturday to the Rockford Rivets with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
FDL - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WIR - 5 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 X
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2021
- Rafters Fall to Mallards at Witter Field, Split Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Bombers Come from Behind Once Again for Fourth Straight Win - Battle Creek Bombers
- Kingfish Drop Game Two to Rockford 10-3 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chucks' Offense Active Early in Win over Fond du Lac - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Booyah Start Weekend Trip - Green Bay Booyah
- Loggers Pitching Dominates, Shuts out Bismarck 4-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Look to Bounce Back in Wisconsin Rapids - Madison Mallards
- Express Walk It off for the 3rd Time - Eau Claire Express
- Rafters Shut Down Mallards, Win in Madison 5-0 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- MoonDogs Drop First Matchup against Stingers in Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kingfish Put up Late Rally, But Fall to Rivets on Walk-OffÃÂ - Kenosha Kingfish
- Ziegler Walk-Off Hero in Seesaw Battle with Kenosha - Rockford Rivets
- Rain Delay Does Not Keep Dock Spiders from Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- 13th-Inning Rally Boosts Chinooks Past Booyah - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Score Season-High 11 Runs in Third Straight Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Defeat Mankato 8-4 in the First of Four - Willmar Stingers
- Booyah Fall in Extras - Green Bay Booyah
- Woodchucks Battle Rain, Fall to Dock Spiders - Wisconsin Woodchucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.