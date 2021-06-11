Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks

WAUSAU, WI - With first place in the Great Lakes West division at-stake, the Dock Spiders would struggle offensively in their first shutout loss of the season. The Wisconsin Woodchucks defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 5-0, on Friday night. Woodchucks' starting pitcher Osvaldo Mendez totaled nine strikeouts through five innings pitched for the home team, and overall, the Dock Spiders were limited to just five hits in the loss.

Key Plays

- Pitcher Taylor Middaugh was able to work out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the fifth inning without allowing any runs to score, with the frame closing on a 1-2-3-2 double-play.

- Later in the seventh, the Dock Spiders would flip their second double-play on the night, this a 4-6-3 put-out

Key Players

- Chandler Simpson finished 2-3 on Friday with two singles and two stolen bases to add to his Northwoods League lead of now 16 stolen bags this season

- Christian McKelvey recorded his first extra-base hit of the season with a two-out double in the second inning

Up Next:

The Dock Spiders (7-5) will continue their eight day, seven-game road trip on Saturday to the Rockford Rivets with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

FDL - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WIR - 5 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 X

