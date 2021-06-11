Woodchucks Battle Rain, Fall to Dock Spiders

WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders underwent a lengthy delay at Athletic Park Thursday. When play resumed in the backdrop of steady lingering showers, the Chucks were unable to escape an early hole, falling 9-3 to the Dock Spiders.

Wisconsin is now 7-3 and a half game ahead of Fond du Lac in the Great Lakes West Division.

A storm cell slowly danced through Marathon County Thursday evening, forcing the umpires to stop the matchup between frames in the second inning. The hiatus- called for at approximately 7 p.m., lasted officially two hours and two minutes.

The Dock Spiders led 5-1 when the game was paused. Two third inning runs allowed Fond du Lac to extend their cushion to 7-1 before making it 8-1 on a fourth inning sacrifice fly.

Before the extended delay, Brandon Trammell opened the scoring for the Woodchucks in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to right field.

Trailing in the fourth, Dalton Reeves got a run back for the Chucks with an RBI single. Tyler Kehoe then followed suit in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

A Dock Spider solo home run in the top of the ninth gave Fond du Lac a six-run lead that they held onto through the final out.

Will Geerdes started on the mound for Wisconsin. His outing lasted two innings before being relieved by Sean Higgins after the lightning wait.

Higgins' night concluded after three innings, handing the ball to Jace Baumann, who threw a pair of frames. Chandler Poell's eighth inning and Dane Miller's ninth finished the game.

Top Performers

Trammell had a solo home run in the first inning. He went 1-4 Thursday.

Reeves was 1-4 with an RBI.

Baumann didn't allow a run during his two-inning appearance.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are at home all weekend, with the series finale against Fond du Lac slated for 6:35 p.m. Friday at Athletic Park. There will be postgame fireworks presented by Cellcom.

