MoonDogs Drop First Matchup against Stingers in Willmar

June 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







WILLMAR, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (6-5) dropped the first game of four in a home-and-home series 8-4 to the Willmar Stingers (8-3), Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The MoonDogs rallied from down six to come within four late and had the tying run up to bat in the ninth but struggled to make something happen before falling to the Stingers 8-4.

Mankato had one lead in the ballgame when they scored first in the top of the second afterÂ Cole AndavolgyiÂ (Golden West) scored on an RBI single hit to center byÂ Luke BecksteinÂ (Kansas State) to give the MoonDogs a 1-0 lead in the second. However, the Stingers responded quick with three runs in the bottom half of the second to take a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the third,Â Adrian TorresÂ (Grand Canyon) hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot over the rightfield foul pole, to decrease the deficit to 3-2.Â

The Stingers then jumped out to an 8-2 lead with one run in the fourth and four others in the fifth, leaving the MoonDogs trailing by six.Â

Mankato chipped away at the lead with a pair of runs in the seventh after Torres drove in more runs withÂ Josh UrpsÂ (Cal State Fullerton) and Andavogyi scoring on the play to shrink the Stingers lead to 8-4.

In the ninth, the MoonDogs loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate but came up short and fell by the final score of 8-4.

Torres had a big night offensively for the MoonDogs. He went 3-for-5 with a double that scored a pair and hit a solo home run.

Both sides finished with nine hits in the first game of the series. However, the MoonDogs struggled defensively with a pair of errors while the Stingers had no defensive miscues.

Earning the win for the Stingers wasÂ Dennis Boatman, who now rides a 2-0 record this summer. Boatman pitched six innings, allowed five hits, surrendered four runs (two earned), walked one and struck out eight.Â Jacob WebbÂ came up with his third save of the summer when inherited a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and ended the game with a strikeout.

Owen BoeremaÂ (Northwestern - St. Paul) suffered his first loss of the season Thursday to fall to 1-1 this season. Boerema worked 4.1 innings while giving up six hits and six runs. He walked four and struck out four along the way.Â

The MoonDogs return home Friday to host the Stingers for three more games in three days. The first pitch at ISG Field is slated for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.