Mallards Look to Bounce Back in Wisconsin Rapids

June 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







After taking a 5-0 shutout loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-5) on Thursday night, the Madison Mallards (5-6) take the trip to Wisconsin Rapids to complete the home-and-home on Friday.

The Rafters won on Thursday thanks to some key two-out hitting and a great pitching performance from Justin Beyer (Wagner) who threw seven shutout innings.

The Rafters had three consecutive RBI-singles with two outs in the third inning against Mallards starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) and that was all they needed as Beyer and the Rafters bullpen finished with the shutout.

Tonight the Mallards will send Eliot Turnquist (Ball State) to the mound. Turnquist has made one start this season in which he pitched 2.1 innings and gave up three earned runs. He struck out four batters as well.

Pitching for the Rafters tonight will be Cole Eigenhuis (Washington). Eigenhuis has made one start this season in which he pitched four innings and gave up two runs with three strikeouts.

First pitch in Wisconsin Rapids tonight is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Witter Field. The Mallards then head home to the Duck Pond to start a weekend two-game set with the Green Bay Booyah.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.