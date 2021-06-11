Express Walk It off for the 3rd Time

Another win, another walk-off. Our 3rd of the season in just 4 wins. We'd like to think that must be a record or something, but no matter how you look at it, all in all, it's another big win for the Express.

No matter the outcome, this game came up big in a list of milestones for the season as Long Beach State's Connor Burns managed to hammer out the Express's first home run of the season. But in addition, of course,

Although rocky to begin, Jack Brown held on to pitch for 6 full innings on the mound. Following right behind him was Eastern Florida State's KC Swords, who had a nice outing all together pitching 3 innings while only giving up 1 hit. To end the night, Winona State's Nick Herold pitched 1 closing inning, giving up absolutely nothing.

Against one of the hottest starting teams in the Northwoods League right now, the Express ended firing on all cylinders, all capped off by a passed ball that led Dallas Baptist's Max Blessinger home for the winning run.

As this was such an exciting game, after all, we can only hope to repeat tomorrow and capture another win to end the 5-game homestand, again facing Waterloo in the finale. The Express will hit the road tomorrow, Saturday, June 12th, to face the St. Cloud Rox for a 2 game series, and then it's off to Bismarck to take on the Larks in a 2 game series. The Express will return home on Thursday, June 17th, for 4 game homestand.

