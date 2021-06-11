Bombers Come from Behind Once Again for Fourth Straight Win
June 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
KOKOMO, IN - The Bombers were able to come from behind against the Jackrabbits for the second straight night to win the game 4-2.
The Bombers faced a 1-0 deficit in the seventh as Ben MacNaughton stepped up with two outs. He would single and then reach third base as he stole second and the throw went into center field. Ed Johnson would then follow with a walk putting runners on the corners for Miguel Larreal who singled home the Bombers first run of the night. He was then followed by an Ben Fitzgerald who singled home Johnson to give the Bombers the lead. It was then Fitzgerald who got caught in a rundown to allow Larreal to score easily from third for the eventual game-winning run.
Larreal had an outstanding night at the plate for Battle Creek going 4-4 with a walk. He reached base in each of his five plate appearances.
The Bombers offense struggled through the first six innings of play. Kokomo starter Connor Linchey pitched six innings limiting the Bombers to just four hits at they left seven runners on base through the sixth. The Jackrabbits also got out to an early lead as an RBI groundout by Andrew Semo scored the first run of the game.
But Battle Creek starter Burrell Jones had a night of his own on the mound. The right hander pitched seven innings striking out nine and giving up just two runs. The nine strikeouts by Jones was a season-high by any Battle Creek starter this season.
Jones now improves to 2-1 on the season. Kokomo's Brock Begesha took the loss as he gave up the three Bomber runs in the seventh.
The win improves the Bombers record to 5-5 as they now leapfrog the Jackrabbits in the standings to move into third place in the Great Lakes East. The Bombers have now won four in a row and will travel to Kenosha for a two-game series with the Kingfish starting tomorrow.
First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CT.
