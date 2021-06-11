Booyah Rally on the Road

June 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park on Friday night by a final score of 4-3.

The scoring started in the third inning as Nick Dagnello was able to drive in Johnny Hipsman with an RBI single to right field. The Booyah added two in the fifth thanks to an RBI single by Matt Rivera that scored Nathan Blasick and Nick Dagnello scoring on a dropped third strike.

The Chinooks then scored three unanswered in the sixth and seventh innings, but the Booyah were able to get one last run in the eighth inning. Johnny Hipsman's squeeze scored Max Wagner on a close play at the plate to give Green Bay the lead.

Dagnello had a night to remember at the dish in Mequon as he went 4-for-5 with a run scored along with that run batted in.

Evan Estridge got the win out of the bullpen. He went three innings, allowing two hits, one run, three walks while striking out two. Mason Patel pitched well in his second start. Patel went five innings, allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

The Booyah will give the ball to Logan Lee on Saturday. In his lone appearance of the season, he went six innings, allowing five hits, four runs and one walk. He also struck out four. He picked up the win against the Dock Spiders.

The Mallards will start Ryan Lauk. He has made two starts allowing nine hits, four runs, eight walks, 11 strikeouts in 12 innings. He is 1-0 on the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.