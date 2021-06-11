Booyah Start Weekend Trip

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will be at Kapco Park in Mequon to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks to finish a home-and-home series.

Last night, the Booyah fell to the Chinooks 8-5 after 13 innings. Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) was able to double his RBI count on the 2021 season after driving in four runs in the contest. Hollow, along with Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and Max Wagner (Clemson), recorded two hits each.

The Booyah continue to hold the season series over the Chinooks, two games to one.

The Booyah will turn to Mason Patel (Georgia State), who has a 2.25 ERA with no decisions. He has pitched four innings, allowing five hits, two runs, one earned with one walk while striking out three in one appearance. The Chinooks will start Joe Glassey, who has pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four hits, two runs, one walk while punching out one. He did not pick up a decision in his lone appearance.

The Booyah's road trip will include a stop in Mequon and in Madison. They'll return home on Monday against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

