Rafters Shut Down Mallards, Win in Madison 5-0

MADISON, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-5) shutout the Madison Mallards (5-6) at Warner Park. The Rafters won both games on their two-game road trip.

Justin Beyer (Wagner) started for the Rafters, pitching seven innings of shutout ball. The righty pitcher allowed just four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Beyer earned his first win of the season.

The Rafters bats came alive in the top of the third with four runs. Josh Nicoloff (Columbia), Hank Zeisler (Chapman), Ben Swords (Webster) and EJ Exposito (Long Island) each had singles during the inning giving the Rafters the lead.

Wisconsin Rapids would add insurance runs in the sixth and ninth. Addie Burrow (Virginia) had a base hit and came around to score on a passed ball in the sixth. Reeve Holley (Cal Baptist) had a two-hit day and scored the final run in the ninth on a wild pitch.

The Rafters bullpen secured the team's first shutout of the season. Hayden Harris (Georgia Southern) struck out the side in the eighth and Zach Bennett (UCF) closed out the victory in the ninth. The Rafters pitchers have not allowed a run in 17 straight innings.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters return home tomorrow, Friday June 11th, to close the home and home series with the Madison Mallards and open a four game homestand. First pitch is at 6:05 at Witter Field. It's Waste Management Autism Awareness Night at the ballpark with a jersey auction to benefit the Autism Society of Central Wisconsin. The game can be heard on WFHR 1320 AM and seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

