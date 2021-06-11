Bullpen Dazzles in Low Scoring Affair, Gates Immaculate in Win
June 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - Traverse City's bullpen showed strong on Friday night, holding the Kalamazoo Growler offense at bay and protecting a 4-3 lead, starting the season 6-0 at home.
The offense scored a run in the first and second innings. Christian Faust singled in the first and came around to score his 12th run on the season, tied for second most in the league. In the second, Zeb Roos walked, stole second and came around to score on an Adam Proctor groundout. Roos stole two bases in the game.
Proctor added another RBI in the fourth, this one a single into right. Camden Traficante beat out a double play on the next at-bat, allowing Michael Stygles to score and put the Pit Spitters up 4-1.
Kalamazoo started to comeback, plating one in the fifth off Jesse Heikkinen. Heikkinen worked 4 1/3 innings, only allowing two runs. Coby Greiner relieved Heikkinen and struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Cade Heil made his season debut, throwing two innings of one run ball. He picked off the tying runner to end the eighth inning.
Evan Gates came into the ninth with a 4-3 lead and only needed nine pitched to finish the job. He struck out the side on nine pitches, recording an immaculate inning for his second save on the season.
Up Next
The Traverse City Pit Spitters head down to Kalamazoo for a two game series, part of four consecutive games against the Growlers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 ET and Jacob Marcus (0-0, .77 ERA) is expected to start. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.
