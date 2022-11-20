Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 3-2

November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Idaho Steelheads forward Ty Pelton-Byce scored 4:56 into the third period to give them a 3-2 lead and it held up as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to complete a 3-game sweep at Maverik Center.

Idaho's Janis Svanenbergs scored his 4th of the season 29 seconds into the game. Svanenbergs scored a goal in each of the 3 games in the series. Utah's Keaton Jameson tied it up 16:47 in for his first of the season. The score was deadlocked at 1-1 after 20 minutes of play with Utah outshooting Idaho 11 to 10.

Idaho's Owen Headrick scored on a power play goal 1:29 into the second period. Idaho went 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 4. The Grizz scored a power play goal 13:22 in as Brycen Martin got his first of the season with the assists going to defenseman Victor Bartley and goaltender Trent Miner, who each got their 2nd assist of the season. The score was tied 2-2 after 2 frames.

Pelton-Byce scored the only goal of the 3rd period off a face-off win from Ryan Dmowski. Utah outshot Idaho 16 to 6 in the third period but it wasn't enough as the Steelheads came away with the 1 goal win. Idaho has outscored opponents 23 to 6 in the third periods this season.

The Grizzlies host the Trois Rivieres Lions this Friday and Saturday at 7:10 pm and Sunday at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - GWG, 1 goal, 1 assist, +1.

2. Janis Svanenbergs (Idaho) - 1 goal.

3. Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - 2 assists.

