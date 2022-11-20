Royals Seek Sixth-Straight Win in Clash with Thunder

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder today at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Today's game is the We Hate the Royals Night celebrating everything the haters can't stand about the Reading Royals! Get your dislikes at the ready and watch Royals players read off mean tweets! After the game, take your holiday photo on the ice and join us at our Post-Game Party at the Doubletree across from Santander Arena. Erik Jesberger and Luke Meli will be joined by defenseman Dominic Cormier to break down the game on a post-game show available on Mixlr. All are welcome! Tickets to the game are available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to 6-4-1 on the season after defeating Adirondack in their previous game, 5-2, on Friday, November 18th at Santander Arena. A second consecutive multi-point game for forward Max Newton (1 G, 2 A) and a multi-goal game for Shane Sellar (2 G) provided Reading the series opener win in their first of ten meetings with Adirondack this season.

The Royals have scored seven first period goals over their last three games. Will MacKinnon and Newton combine for five of them.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .591 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester holds second place in the North Division with a .857 win percentage and won their previous two games. Newfoundland suffered their first regulation loss of the season to Maine on Saturday, November 19th but still rank first place in the North Division and Eastern Conference with a .893 win percentage. Trois-Rivières and Maine rank in fourth and fifth place respectively each with 13 games played this season. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division (10) with a .350 win percentage in sixth place. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the division with a 1-14-0 record after dropping 11-straight games.

Adirondack posts a 2-5-2-1 record on the season and had their five-game point streak snapped in the series opener loss to Reading in their previous game. The Thunder opened the season winless in their first five games and come into today's game with one win in five road games (1-3-1).

The Thunder are the seventh best penalty kill in the league on the road. They allowed just their second power play goal to the Royals in the series opener after having previously killed off 17 opposing team's power play opportunities. The Thunder are 2-0 this season when leading after the second period, but are 0-5-2-1 when trailing after two periods.

Reading leads the ECHL in shots against per game (26.6 avg.) and rank 6th in the league on the power play (26%) with power play goals in five of their last six games.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the season opener victory over the Thunder:

Player Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a four-game point streak (2 G, 3 A).

Defensemen Will MacKinnon is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 1 A).

Defenseman Colin Felix is on a three-game point streak (3 A).

Forward Max Newton is on a two-game point streak (3 G, 2 A).

Goaltender Nolan Maier is on a three-game win streak (Nov.5th - Nov.18th).

Milestones:

Forward Shane Sellar earned his first multi-goal game of his professional career

Forward Devon Paliani scored first point as a Royal with an assist.

