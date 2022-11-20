Goaltender Rémi Poirier Re-Assigned to Idaho by Dallas from Texas

November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Rémi Poirier has been re-assigned on loan to Idaho by Dallas from Texas.

Poirier, 21, made 24 saves Thursday night in a 6-1 win over Utah and was recalled from his loan assignment by Dallas to Texas on Friday. The rookie made his AHL debut on Nov. 9 making 29 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado. In three games this season with Idaho he has posted a (2-0-1) record with a 2.57 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry level contract on March 10, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 200lb native of Farnham, QC finished fourth in the QMJHL last season posting 2.48 goals against average and eighth with a .907 save percentage appearing in 37 games for the Gatineau Olympiques notching a 22-7-6 record. In four seasons in the QMJHL, all with Gatineau from 2018-22 he appeared in 125 games accumulating a record of 62-46-13, a .902 save percentage, a 3.06 goals against average and 13 shutouts.

UP NEXT

The Steelheads take on the Utah Grizzlies this afternoon with puck drop at 3:10 p.m. Watch today's game on FloHockey and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket". Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now!For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.