K-Wings Return Home Victorious After Shootout with Heartlanders

November 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-5-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, overcame a late push by the Iowa Hearlanders (1-7-1-1) in the third period and won in shootout fashion at Xstream Arena on Sunday.

Evan Cormier (3-3-1), stopped 32 of 35 shots in the win, including a couple incredible saves in overtime to keep the K-Wings in it. He followed that with a pair in the shootout to secure the victory for the K-Wings.

Kalamazoo opened the scoring with a power play goal by Mason McCarty (5), who deflected in a one-time shot from the right circle by Brandon Saigeon (5) off the initial feed from Justin Murray (4) at the 8:05 mark of the second.

Iowa answered with a goal late in the period to send the game into the final frame tied, 1-1.

Then in the third, Darby Llewellyn (1) scored his first goal as a K-Wing, stuffing in a rebound from a Max Humitz (2) blast from the blue line to regain the lead. Ryan Cook (2) earned the second assist.

Kalamazoo struck again just 5:42 later as Raymond Brice (2) streaked down the right side and sent the puck into the net. The play was originally ruled a save, but was overturned upon video review. Justin Taylor (3) and Matheson Iacopelli (1) assisted on the goal.

The Heartlanders responded with two goals in just 38 seconds, from the 14:19 mark til the 14:57 mark of the third, to force overtime where neither team scored. Cormier made six stops in the extra frame to send the contest to a shootout.

Saigeon and Taylor both scored on their shootout attempts, and Cormier stopped both Iowa tries to earn Kalamazoo its second road victory. The K-Wings power play unit was 1-2, marking the seventh time in 10 games that Kalamazoo has scored with a man advantage this season.

The K-Wings will run it back with Heartlanders this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m at Wings Event Center.

