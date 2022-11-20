Iowa's Comeback Secures Point Sunday vs. Kalamazoo at Xtream Arena

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored two goals in 38 seconds to tie the game in the third period, but the Kalamazoo Wings scored the shootout's only two goals to win, 4-3, Sunday at Xtream Arena. On back-to-back shifts, Matt Murphy (1st of season) and Yuki Miura (2nd) tallied, allowing Iowa late life after the Wings scored the third period's first two goals. Murphy has eight points in five games for Iowa, while Miura's goal was his first home tally of the season.

After a scoreless first, Kalamazoo struck at 8:03 of the second, receiving a goal from Mason McCarty on the power play to open the scoring.

About ten minutes later, the Landers evened the game with a slam at the right post from Cole Stallard. Kevin McKernan raced over the blue line to the bottom of the right circle. Sensing net-front traffic, McKernan delivered it to Stallard and he delivered his fifth of the season.

The third-period rally started after Kalamazoo received goals from Darby Llewelyn and Raymond Brice in the middle of the period. Iowa's comeback then started on the power play; Murphy sniped in the puck from the bottom of the right circle, taking a rebound off Evan Cormier's pads and flicking it top shelf.

Miura's goal came off a rebound at the right post as well; Riese Zmolek jabbed it to net front and Miura crashed the net for his 12th career tally. The teams combined for ten shots in a seven-minute overtime (Iowa had six).

Justin Taylor and Brandon Saigeon scored the goals in the shootout win, sending Corbin Kaczperski to a tough-luck 21-save shootout defeat. Cormier won with 32 saves on 35 shots.

The Heartlanders visit Kalamazoo on Wed., Nov. 23 at 6:00 p.m. and Indy on Fri., Nov. 25 at 6:00 p.m. The team is home to begin a three-game home stand with Military Appreciation Night, presented by GreenState Credit Union vs. Cincinnati on Sat., Nov. 26 at 7:05 p.m. The Heartlanders host Cincinnati again on Sun., Nov. 27 at 2:05 p.m., with a special postgame skate presented by The Family Dental Center. On Wed., Nov. 30 at 7:05 p.m., Iowa hosts Kansas City in a game presented by Mercy Iowa City. View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

