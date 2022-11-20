Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, November 20 at 3:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Orlando Solar Bears

November 20, 2022 | North Charleston Coliseum | 3:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign today as they host the Orlando Solar Bears at 3:05 p.m. for the final game of a three-in-three weekend at the North Charleston Coliseum. This afternoon's contest will be the fourth game of the week for the Stingrays and third against Orlando.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays gained a three-goal advantage through the first 20 minutes of play with tallies from Bear Hughes, Tarek Baker, and Kevin O'Neil. Carter Turnbull added his 10th of the year in the second period before Ryan Scarfo shut the door in the third frame. Orlando netted one goal in the contest while Tyler Wall turned back 25 of 26 shots he faced in net for the win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 62-31-6-5 in 104 all-time regular-season meetings with the Solar Bears. Through the first three games of the season series, South Carolina owns a 2-1 series lead following Saturday's win. The home team has found victory in all three contests this year.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Following Saturday's win, South Carolina improves their record at home to 4-0-1-0 while outscoring opponents by 14 goals at the North Charleston Coliseum. In two games at home against Orlando, the Stingrays have scored 14 goals and are 7/13 on the man advantage.

THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

The Stingrays played one of the most complete games of the season on Saturday in the 5-1 win. South Carolina posted over 40 shots on goal for the third time already this season while the defense limited Orlando to only 26 shots in the game. The game was reminiscent of the first three games of the year where the Stingrays outscored opponents 17-4.

STAYING COOL

Saturday night was the most physical battle South Carolina played all year, resulting in 99 total penalty minutes (2nd most in an ECHL game this season) on 29 infractions. There were a couple of tussles in the second period with things boiling over into the third frame as the game ended with the largest scrum of the night. The name of the game on Sunday will be discipline and the ability to stay calm.

