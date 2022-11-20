Steelheads Complete Sweep over Utah with 3-2 Win

West Valley City, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (10-2-0-1, 21pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (6-7-0-0, 12pts) by a final score of 3-2 Sunday afternoon in front of 3,017 fans at the Maverik Center. The Steelheads are back home at the Idaho Central Arena this Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Allen Americans

Janis Svanenbergs (4th) scored 29 seconds in to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Keaton Jameson (1st) would tie the score with just 3:13 to play in the first period. Owen Headrick (3rd) on the power-play would hand Idaho back the lead 1:29 into the middle frame but a power-play score from Brycen Martin (1st) would even it up with 6:38 to play in the second period. 4:56 into period three Ty Pelton-Byce (5th) would provide the game winner as Rémi Poirier collected the win making 32 saves including 16 in the final frame.

SCORING

- 1st, 0:29 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: From the near half wall A.J. White found Justin Ducharme at the near dot who slid it Janis Svanenbergs below the left circle. Svanenbergs wasted no time hammering it by Miner.

- 1st, 16:47 | 1-1 UTA GOAL: Keaton Jameson from the near half wall tried to send it behind the goal line just off the side of the cage. Poirier played the puck, and it bounced off his own teammate and popped out to Jameson inside the left circle. Jameson lifted the puck over the far shoulder of Poirier.

- 2nd, 1:29 | 2-1 IDH PP GOAL: From the far side of the goal line Ty Pelton-Byce found Owen Headrick in the high slot who went upstairs with a wrist shot on Miner.

- 2nd, 13:22 | 2-2 UTA PP GOAL: Brycen Martin moved his way through the neutral zone and from just inside the near dot beat Poirier far side with a low wrist shot.

- 3rd, 4:56 | 3-2 IDH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce was kicked out of the right face-off circle. Ryan Dmowski stepped in and won the draw back for Pelton-Byce who sent a low wrist shot short side beating Miner.

THREE STARS

1) Ty Pelton-Byce

2) Janis Svanenbergs

3) Ryan Dmowski

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-3 on power-play while Utah was 1-for-4

- Steelheads were outshot for the first time this season as the Grizzlies outshot Idaho 34-23.

- Idaho has points in five straight games (4-0-0-1).

- Idaho is (4-1-0-0) vs. Utah this season and 119-61-26 all-time including 54-33-13 in West Valley City.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to five games (3-3-6).

- Janis Svanenbergs has goals in three straight games and points in seven of last eight (4-4-8).

- Ty Pelton-Byce has points in four of his last five (5-2-7).

- Jordan Timmons (IR), Casey Johnson (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Cody Haiskanen (IR), and Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

UP NEXT

The Steelheads are back home this week at the Idaho Central Arena Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday against the Allen Americans all games at 7:10 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

